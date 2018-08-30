McCoy Road Closed for Storm Line Repair

McCoy Road from the intersection of 8th Street and South Boulevard to the top of the hill at 1577 McCoy will be closed to vehicular traffic from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 31. The Huntington Water Quality Board will close the road to repair a collapsed 15-inch storm line in front of 1505 McCoy.

All vehicular traffic will need to use the roadway on the tennis court side of Ritter Park during this time. The roadway will be open on Saturday, so it will have no effect on the Huntington Music and Arts Festival at the Ritter Park Amphitheater.