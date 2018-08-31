Alexander T. Caughran, M.D., joins Marshall Orthopaedics

Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, Marshall Health and Cabell Huntington Hospital medical and dental staff welcome Alexander T. Caughran, M.D., to their orthopaedic teams of providers.

Caughran, a fellowship-trained orthopaedic surgeon, has been named an assistant professor in the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. He earned his medical degree from the University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Memphis, Tennessee. He completed an orthopaedic residency at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, followed by a joint preservation and replacement fellowship at the Rubin Institute for Advanced Orthopaedics in Baltimore, Maryland. His clinical interests include hip and knee injuries, joint replacement, minimally invasive surgery and revision hip and knee reconstruction.

Caughran is accepting new patients and referrals at Marshall Orthopaedics, an outpatient department of Cabell Huntington Hospital, located in the Marshall University Medical Center at 1600 Medical Center Drive in Huntington. To schedule an appointment, call 304-691-1262.