Division of Student Affairs growing in size and impact

Cedric Gathings, vice president of the division, said these new staff members will enhance the university’s initiatives put in place over the past two years. He said he is excited for the Student Affairs team to continue meeting the needs of the ever-changing student body and serve as resources for their success. Since June 2018, the division has welcomed the following new professionals:

Raymond Blevins serves as a mental health therapist. Blevins is responsible for providing therapeutic mental health services to students and serving as a resource for prevention and awareness programming for the university community.

Rayshawn Eastman serves as assistant dean of students for development. Eastman provides oversight for all offices and staff on the development side of the Division of Student Affairs structure, including the Student Counseling Center, MU Wellness, the Women's Center, the Office of Disability Services, and the Office of Student Conduct.

Brittany Johnson serves as an administrative associate. Johnson provides support and assistance to all staff in the Student Counseling Center, MU Wellness, Women's Center, and the Office of Disability Services.

Candace Layne serves as director of the Student Counseling Center. Layne provides oversight for the university's mental health therapists and support staff in the Student Counseling Center and serves as the primary crisis contact — as well as providing awareness programs, campaigns and resources to the campus community.

Dakota Maddox serves as director of student activities. Maddox is responsible for enhancing the Marshall student experience through diverse, innovative and engaging "outside of the classroom" activities and programs, with a specific focus on more evening and weekend programming. She is responsible for offering support to other campus partners seeking promotional assistance to students and also serves as the primary advisor to the Campus Activities Board.