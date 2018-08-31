Students to thank donors for private support

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The 6th annual Thank a Donor Days will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 5 and 6, on the Memorial Student Center plaza on Marshall University’s Huntington campus.

The event celebrates scholarship recipients and gives students the opportunity to thank the donors who fund their scholarships, according to Dr. Ron Area, CEO of the Marshall University Foundation Inc.

“Marshall University would not be what it is today without the generous contributions of our donors, and Thank a Donor Day is meant to remind students that, while each of their Marshall experiences is unique, they are all impacted by the continued support from the university’s alumni and friends,” Area said.

Emma Kaufman, a sophomore advertising major from Vienna, West Virginia, said many college students are in really tight places financially and depend on donors and alumni to even attend school. Kaufman said she hopes to graduate in the spring of 2021.

"This scholarship is so important to me. I am the oldest of three and I've always known that I wanted to go to college, but I wasn't sure how it was going to happen financially. I am just so thankful for the donors who have made it possible for low-income students like me to even attend college,” Kaufman said. “Very few people are able to make it without any help, and since I am so lucky to receive such help, I will make it a priority to help students in need when I am able."

Several activities are planned for students, staff and faculty, including signing thank you cards to the donors, posing for photos and recording video gratitude messages. Prizes such as pens, class year button pins, phone pop sockets, sunglasses cases and Marshall-themed keyboard dots will be given to participants.

Marco, Marshall’s mascot, is expected to make an appearance at Thank a Donor Days.

For more information on Thank a Donor Days, contact the Marshall University Foundation by phoning 304-696-6781 or by e-mailing krystle.davis@marshall.edu.



