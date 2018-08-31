Most read
Marshall ensemble, guest harpsichordist Yeşim Dikener to perform free Baroque concerts throughout Huntington
Friday, August 31, 2018 Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
Performing will be an ensemble featuring guest harpsichordist Yeşim Dikener from Westminster Choir College, along with Marshall faculty Dr. Wendell Dobbs on the flute, Dr. Elizabeth Reed Smith on the violin and Dr. Şölen Dikener on baroque cello. Connor Barebo, a Marshall student, will be on bass.
They will perform at:
· 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 5, at Woodlands Retirement Community, 1 Bradley Foster Drive, Huntington.
· 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 5, Smith Recital Hall at Marshall University.
· Noon, Thursday, Sept. 6, at Fifth Avenue Baptist Church, 1135 5th Ave., Huntington.
Musicians will perform pieces by Telemann, Leclair, J.S. Bach and Vivaldi.
All the concerts are free and open to the public.