COLUMN: Hometown (Un)Televised Wrestling

An incident last Sunday in Charleston following the Charleston "Girls Night Out" to benefit the prevention of domestic violence recalls that in the infancy of TVmany local stations had their own wrestling matches.

Two female anchors from WSAZ got into a scuffle at a Charleston bar. A criminal complaint tells one side of the story. Apparently, one anchor believed the other had harassed her husband and after an argument shoved her. She tell against an unidentified object then complained of a busted ear drum and after hospital treatment , a fractured skull.

Some stories have attempted to heighten the incident into an "anchor feud, " rather, than an unfortunate result of too much alcohol that has led to one charged with battery..

I don't believe either wants to get in the ring on camera.

Still, the incident underscores how news personalities and reporters have become the "stars" of local TV. No more "Saturday Night Jamboree," "Streamboat Bill," "Mr. Cartoon," "Romper Room" or "Shockwatch."

Mannix

When the over the air stations went digital by FCC mandate, they gained the ability to carry "sub channels," which has resulted in the spread of OTA favs, such as "Me TV," "Comet," "Laff" and others.

Many focus on retro television. Me TV has siblings ike "Decades ("Laugh In,"Dick Cavett," "Ed Sullivan,") "Heroes and Icons" (which airs nightly a binge worth "Star Trek," "Next Generation," "Voyager," "Deep Space Nine," and "Enterprise" aking with "Greatest American Hero," "Monk" and "Jag." ) and the soon to launch, Start. which caters to the "strong woman" concept with Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman, The Closer, Medium, Cold Case, and Touched by an Angel.

has Bewitched, I Dream of Jeanie, Jack Benny, Johnny Carson, and Joey Bishop. Hazel, and McHales Navy.

Cosi TV has The Real McCoys, The Nanny, A Team, Miami Vice, McCloud, McMillan and Wife, The Bionic Woman and more. Get TV hss "Walker Texas Ranger," "All in the Family, Sonny and Cher, Designing Women and more.

Which brings me to a point --- Huntington has a public access channel that has for various reasons failed to provide a consistent schedule despite the efforts of many that at least brought some out of the area programming.

Now blank, Comcast and the Huntington franchise powers could program an alternative until the fees build up to provide a studio and equipment for local creators.

My pick would be Heroes and Icons. And occasionally filling in with a locally produced film or series, such as from the 72 hour film competition .

Meanwhile, those expansion digital sub-channels have opportunities for a 24/7 regional news network including repeats of the days long form local news, especially with CNN, Fox News, and MSNBC concentrating on talking heads analysis rather than news stories contributed by affiliates across the USA.

As for the unfortunate employee tyst in the Charleston bar, perhaps, both should be assigned a series on how alcohol affects behavior not a pink slip.