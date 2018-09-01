Most read
Marshall music professor to host festival of electronic music
The event will feature live performance, video and improvisation by artists from the Huntington area and throughout the Mid-Atlantic region.
Artists will include Maxwell Tfirn, Andrew Walters, Mark Philips, Aaron Michael Butler, BHZ (Burke-Hall-Zanter), Brigid Burke, Steve Hall, Mark Zanter, and PSP of Huntington.
“The purpose of the event is to provide an opportunity for live performance of electronic music by local and regional artists at an all-ages venue,” said Zanter, coordinator of music theory/composition at Marshall. The event has been organized with the help of Tyler Cooper at Black Sheep Burritos and Brews and is anticipated to become an ongoing, local event.
Electrifest is open to all. Tickets will be available at the door for $5.
More information can be found on the Electrifest website: https://electrifest.wordpress.com/