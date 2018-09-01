Scholarship established to honor the late William "Bill" Hill

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – A Marshall University scholarship was recently established in memory of William “Bill” Hill to support full-time students in the College of Education and Professional Development who are residents of West Virginia.

Hill was recruited from Wheeling High School to run track and cross country at Marshall, where he obtained his bachelor’s degree in physical education in 1970. Family members described him as a Son of Marshall who considered education to be a very important part of his life.

“Marshall University recognized gifted and talented students from the upper Ohio Valley and offered many of them academic and athletic scholarships, thus beginning the legacy of Marshall in Bill’s life and the life of his family,” the family said in a general statement. “He was the recipient of an athletic scholarship in track and cross country as well as the recipient of the scholar-athlete award while attending the university. He has a large legacy at Marshall - his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Dr. John and Tina McDaniel Kinney, his cousins, Roy Tabb and Pam Galloway Tabb, and Tina Galloway Alexandra are all graduates of Marshall, as well as his son and daughter-in-law, Joseph B. Hill and Christine Overstreet Hill. His sister in-law, Marguerite Kinney Burton, received her master’s degree from Marshall and his eldest granddaughter, Taylor Bruer, attends Marshall while his youngest granddaughter, Magesty Hill, will be a 2019 enrollee.”

Hill and his wife, Patricia, were members of the John Marshall Society, a membership that she has continued. They had previously established the John Q. Hill Memorial Scholarship for their son.

Students and families interested in applying for the William “Bill” Hill Scholarship should contact the College of Education and Professional Development at 304-696-3131.