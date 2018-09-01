Healthy Connections to sponsor ‘All Walks of Recovery

 Saturday, September 1, 2018 - 06:20
HUNTINGTON, W.Va.—Healthy Connections will host a walk to promote recovery and reduce stigma surrounding addiction. It takes place Tuesday, Sept. 4 from 5:30-7:30  p.m. on the MU Memorial Plaza. 


The coalition is composed of health care and social service providers in Huntington who help families affected by substance use disorder.

All Walks of Recovery is the first of many events in the area in September, which is National Recovery Month.  The walk is a free, family-friendly event aimed at raising support and awareness for people in the community affected by addiction.  A vigil will be held to honor the loss of loved ones.  Resources for recovery will also be available.
