Herd Volleyball Sweeps Georgia State for Second Straight Win

To follow all Thundering Herd sports and get live stats, schedules, and free live audio, download the Marshall Athletics App for iOS or Android!​ "Our kids just put together a very solid match against one of the more athletic teams we will face," head coach Mitch Jacobs said. "I feel that our serve and pass game along with our defense really frustrated Georgia State at times and it gave us many quality opportunities to score."The Herd (2-3) was led by sophomore Ciara DeBell , who recorded a match-high 12 kills, seven digs and five blocks. Joelle Coulter and Lauren Mattmuller tallied seven kills apiece for the Herd, while Gabrielle Coulter added 32 assists and Amber Weber had 20 digs. Georgia State (2-2) was led by Sydney Stroud's 11 kills. Crystal Lee added eight kills, while Sarah Renner tallied 31 assists."Amber was excellent and our team fed off of her at the biggest moments," Jacobs said. "I thought she was the best player on the court this morning. Lolo ( Lauren Mattmuller ) was fantastic offensively which gave us a big boost, and Ciara's blocking gave Georgia State's best attacker a lot to think about. I think what Ciara did on the block was more important to our victory than her offensive output this match. Offensively, it was our best team effort. "The Herd and Panthers exchanged scoring runs early in the first set until Marshall went on a 9-2 run to take a 17-10 lead. DeBell and Mattmuller recorded two kills apiece during the run. Another four-point Herd run, highlighted by a DeBell service ace, extended the lead to 21-13. Georgia State clawed its way back in the set with a 5-1 run, but kills by Isa Dostal and DeBell capped a 25-20 opening set win for the Herd.After trading points early in the second set, Georgia State used a four-point run midway through the set to take an 11-6 lead. The Herd rallied with a 7-2 run, including four Panthers errors, to take a 15-14 lead. After Georgia State tied the set, the Herd took five of the next six points, including three Joelle Coulter kills, to take a 20-16 lead. The Herd closed the set by taking five of the last six points, including two aces by Jayden Jacobs . DeBell closed the Herd's 25-19 second set win with another kill top give the Herd a 2-0 lead heading into the intermission.Marshall and Georgia State exchanged points early in the third set until a five-point Panthers run put them ahead, 11-7. The Herd tied the set at 15 after a Panthers attack error. The Herd used two Georgia State errors to go ahead 22-18 late in the set. The Panther made a late push to get back in the set, but two DeBell kills clinched the set, 25-21, and the match, 3-0, for the Herd.Marshall continues play at the Hampton Inn Rambler Challenge at 6 p.m. against Furman."The celebration has to be short as our team needs to stay focused and get ready to play Furman," Jacobs said.For all the latest information about Marshall volleyball, follow @HerdVolleyball on Twitter.To follow all Thundering Herd sports and get live stats, schedules, and free live audio, download the Marshall Athletics App for iOS or Android!​

