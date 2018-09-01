Most read
Men’s Soccer Blanks Ohio State 1-0
Saturday, September 1, 2018 - 06:28 Updated 5 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Herd Zone
The Thundering Herd is now 2-1 and the Buckeyes fall to 1-2.
"Very tough match tonight," Herd head coach Chris Grassie said. "Very physical. But we prepared this week by telling our lads that if we can match their fight, we'll win the match. And that's exactly what happened. Once both teams went down to ten, it became a different game, but we kept our heads and kept our shape, and saw out the win with a couple of really good chances to add to the lead."
Swales took a cross from junior Carlos Diaz-Salcedo inside the box and knocked it in for his first career goal, just one minute and 53 seconds into the match. Marshall led 1-0 and held the advantage through the remainder of the half. The Herd and the Buckeyes both took six shots with one on goal each.
"The most important thing was making sure we could match their intensity," coach Grassie said. "And we did. Some of our new guys took a giant leap in understanding how to win college soccer matches tonight. I'm proud of them.
"Now, we have to prepare to do it all over again against Dayton in a few days."
Marshall continued to silence the Buckeyes attack in the second half. Ohio State took six more shots with three on goal, but redshirt junior keeper Paulo Pita saved all three, and had five for the match.
The Herd outshot Ohio State 14-12 and had four shots on goal.
Marshall continues its trip at the Dayton Tournament on Monday, Sept. 3 at 7 p.m., against host team Dayton.
