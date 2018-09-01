How to Watch The Herd on ESPN+ This Season and More

Marshall Football as well as other Thundering Herd Athletics broadcasts will be streamed live on ESPN+ this upcoming season. With the fall sports kicking off, here is a guide on how to subscribe and watch so you never miss a minute of the action.





What is ESPN+?

A direct-to-consumer (no cable or satellite subscription needed) streaming service that will cost $4.99 per month. As part of the launch ESPN+ was integrated as part of a completely redesigned ESPN App (and also via ESPN.com). Subscribers will receive thousands of additional live events, and original shows and films, and an on-demand library, which is not available on ESPN's linear TV or digital networks. ESPN+ will not include access to stream ESPN's existing, linear networks (which will continue to be available via "TV Everywhere" authenticated streaming).



How much does ESPN+ cost?

ESPN+ costs $4.99 a month ($49.99, if you pay annually). A 7-day free trial is available, too.



Does each event on ESPN+ cost $4.99?

No. The $4.99 a month covers events from other college and pro sports.



Will fans have the option for a "C-USA only" subscription?"

No. For the $4.99 subscription price, they will get access to the Conference USA content, and thousands of other events, plus original shows, series and an unmatched library of on-demand sports content.



Do I have to pay for the ESPN App?

The ESPN App is still free, and you get all the same news, info, highlights and audio as always – with a new, enhanced design. Users can still stream ESPN networks with a pay TV subscription, for no additional cost. Users also have a new option to subscribe directly to ESPN+ ­— which contains 1000's of additional live events, on-demand content and shows — not available on ESPN's traditional TV networks.



How do I subscribe to ESPN+ and where can I watch it?

A subscription to ESPN+ is available for purchase via the ESPN App and ESPN.com, and fans can only access ESPN+ content after they have subscribed.



What are the ESPN+ supported devices?

A subscriber can watch ESPN+ in the Watch tab of the latest version of the ESPN App, available on the web, iPhone, iPad, tvOS, Android Handset, Roku, Chromecast, and FireTV.





How do I log in?

Log in using your current ESPN account, or, on desktop, create a new account via the user icon, or, on mobile, upon arrival to the ESPN App. You will be prompted to log in or create a new account when purchasing a subscription.



How do I change my ESPN.com credentials (username/password)?

Change credentials on ESPN.com by accessing the user avatar in the upper right corner of the website after signing in.



How do I allow another one of my devices to access ESPN+?

To allow another of your devices to access ESPN+, sign in on that device with your ESPN.com account username and password. If you have purchased ESPN+ via in-app purchasing on Apple, Google or Amazon devices, you will need to first link your ESPN+ purchase to your ESPN.com account in the ESPN App before you can access ESPN+ on other devices platforms. You can create an ESPN.com account for free by clicking on the login link on ESPN.com.



What quality are ESPN+ streams?

ESPN+ video streams in high definition at 60 frames per second.



Can I watch multiple ESPN+ streams?

Yes, you can access five streams from ESPN+ at any one time. Plus, as a subscriber, you can pause, rewind, or restart anything you're watching live through ESPN+.



Can I cast ESPN+ content?

Yes, you can cast ESPN+ content from your mobile device to your TV set (note: not all set-top TV devices have the ability to cast). However, ESPN+ content is intended only for personal non-commercial use. Please see the restrictions in the ESPN+ Subscriber Agreement for more information.



Where is ESPN+ available?

ESPN+ is currently only available in the US.



What are the details of the ESPN C-USA Deal?

There will be over 175 C-USA events on either ESPN+ or ESPN3. More than 100 of those games will be available on the brand new ESPN+. ESPN will air approximately 45 football games, 60 regular season men's basketball games and 28 regular season women's basketball games.

ESPN will also become the primary home of multiple C-USA Championships

Men's Soccer: All six games including the championship finals

Women's Soccer: All seven games including the championship finals

Volleyball: All seven games including the championships finals

Baseball: All games leading up to the championship game, which will air on CBS Sports

Softball: All games leading up to the championship game, which will air on CBS Sports



Is ESPN+ and ESPN3 the same thing?

No, ESPN+ is a subscription based package that you can cancel at any time, while ESPN3 comes with most cable or TV packages. YOU DO NOT RECEIVE ESPN3 with an ESPN+ subscription.



What additional content will be available via ESPN+?

Thousands of additional live events, on-demand content and original programming not available on ESPN's linear TV or digital networks. This includes hundreds of MLB, NHL and MLS games, college sports, boxing, golf, tennis, international rugby, cricket, the entire library of award-winning 30 for 30 documentaries and much more.



Will all games now be on ESPN+?

