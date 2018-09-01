Green Named Marshall's Starting Quarterback

Thundering Herd head coach Doc Holliday announced the decision an hour before Saturday's delayed kickoff. The game is now scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., here at Yager Stadium.

First-year offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey was hired by Marshall in January, and spent spring football drills and August's preseason camp evaluating the quarterbacks. Green, who is 6 feet, 2 inches and 202 pounds, won a competitive battle for the starting gig.

"The No. 1 thing is his ability to retain information; his ability to correct his mistakes quickly," Cramsey said of Green. "He's a young quarterback and quarterbacks make mistakes. The mistakes he made in practice one, he corrected in practice two. The mistakes he made in practice two, he corrected in practice three."

Green signed with Marshall as a three-star prospect out of Langston Hughes High School outside of Atlanta, Georgia. He threw for 6,894 yards in four seasons of varsity action with 57 touchdown passes.

"The other thing I like about him is he gets better as the drills come more alive," Cramsey said. "You watch him throw routes on air and he looks fine. One-on-ones, he looks good. Seven-on-sevens, a little bit better. Team, a little bit better. Put him in a live situation, a scrimmage situation, his stats are somewhere around 72 percent completion percentage in the scrimmages dating back to spring time. He makes good decisions."

Green replaces the departed Chase Litton, who declared for the National Football League Draft and signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent. Litton had started for the majority of three seasons.

Green is 19 years old for his first collegiate start. His birthday is Sept. 9.

"It means I've earned the trust of the team and coaches," Green said of winning the starting job. "I'm ready. You're held to a higher standard, but it's not something I'm afraid of. I've never been afraid of a challenge. I'm going to embrace it and do the best that I can."

Green joins an offense loaded with returning talent. The offensive line has seven players with starting experience, including a combined 103 starts between them. The receiving corps features all-conference player Tyre Brady, who is on the Biletnikoff Award Watch List to begin the season. Running backs Keion Davis and Tyler King return, making the Thundering Herd the only FBS team with a pair of 800-yard rushers and an 800-yard receiver returning in 2018.

"With who we have around us, you don't have to make the play, you just have to make the right play," Cramsey said. "You have to make the right decision. We can put him in a good situation and allow him to get the ball to our top players in space and go from there. That's positive to have the veteran offensive line and a positive to have the weapons around him."

Green listed longtime NFL quarterback Michael Vick among the players he admires. Vick starred for the Atlanta Falcons when Green was growing up nearby.

"I like to extend the play; that's a huge part of my game," Green said. "When stuff breaks down and something doesn't go right, I make something happen."

Holliday and his new offensive coordinator are handing the offense to a college rookie. Cramsey's expectations remain high.

"We've been together for 33 practices," Cramsey said. "He's no longer a young quarterback."

Green is comfortable with that.

"Dating back since last fall to spring camp to this fall camp, I feel like I've played games before," Green said. "Everything has slowed down, but getting out there against a new team is going to be different. I'm ready."

Chuck McGill is the Assistant Athletic Director for Fan/Donor Engagement and Communications at Marshall University and a six-time winner of the National Sports Media Association West Virginia Sportswriter of the Year award. In addition to HerdZone.com's Word on the Herd, McGill is the editor of Thundering Herd Illustrated, Marshall's official athletics publication. Follow him on Twitter (@chuckmcgill) and Instagram (wordontheherd).