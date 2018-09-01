Herd Volleyball falls to Loyola Chicago

CHICAGO – The Marshall volleyball team completed the Hampton Inn Rambler Challenge Saturday afternoon, falling to host program Loyola Chicago in straight sets, 3-0. The Herd finished 2-1 in Chicago, bringing the overall record to 3-4.





Marshall started off strong in set one, racing out to a quick 6-3 lead thanks to kills from freshmen



Set two rapidly turned into a back-and-forth battle, as the two sides traded points until the Ramblers went on another scoring run, this time 3-0, to force a Herd timeout. Kills by freshman



In the decisive third set, the Ramblers used an early run to take a quick lead. Following a Herd timeout, Marshall found itself looking up at a 13-8 deficit. Despite kills from Schank, Coulter and sophomore Ciara Debell, Loyola took the set, 25-15.



Debell, Coulter and Schank all finished the match with nine kills each. Debell also added 11 digs, while freshman



Following the match, Weber and Coulter were both named to the all-tournament team.



Quotes from head coach Mitch Jacobs



On his team's energy this afternoon:

"Tough match up for us today. Loyola played great and pushed us the whole time. We just didn't maintain the level of energy we played with yesterday."



On their overall performance at the Hampton Inn Rambler Challenge:

"All in all, it was a successful weekend and we found out more about our kids and the team. It's a fun group that knows how to compete."



On their next match:

"Big match up on Wednesday that we need to regroup for and be ready for. Ohio is always very strong. Not to mention, we get to initiate the new video board in the Henderson Center."



Marshall is back in action at home Wednesday to take on Ohio University. The match is set to begin at 6 p.m. and will be aired live on the beIN Sports Network.



For all the latest information about Marshall volleyball, follow @HerdVolleyball on Twitter.



To follow all Thundering Herd sports and get live stats, schedules, and free live audio, download the Marshall Athletics App for iOS or Android! Marshall started off strong in set one, racing out to a quick 6-3 lead thanks to kills from freshmen Sarah Schank and Mion Weldon . However, the Rambler attack proved to be too much, as Loyola went on an 18-9 scoring run, forcing Marshall to call for time. Following a run by the Herd that cut the deficit to four, the Ramblers eventually won the set, 25-20.Set two rapidly turned into a back-and-forth battle, as the two sides traded points until the Ramblers went on another scoring run, this time 3-0, to force a Herd timeout. Kills by freshman Joelle Coulter , Weldon and senior Amber Weber closed the gap, but Loyola ultimately finished the set off, winning 25-22.In the decisive third set, the Ramblers used an early run to take a quick lead. Following a Herd timeout, Marshall found itself looking up at a 13-8 deficit. Despite kills from Schank, Coulter and sophomore Ciara Debell, Loyola took the set, 25-15.Debell, Coulter and Schank all finished the match with nine kills each. Debell also added 11 digs, while freshman Autumn Elswick chipped in 7 digs and 15 assists.Following the match, Weber and Coulter were both named to the all-tournament team.On his team's energy this afternoon:"Tough match up for us today. Loyola played great and pushed us the whole time. We just didn't maintain the level of energy we played with yesterday."On their overall performance at the Hampton Inn Rambler Challenge:"All in all, it was a successful weekend and we found out more about our kids and the team. It's a fun group that knows how to compete."On their next match:"Big match up on Wednesday that we need to regroup for and be ready for. Ohio is always very strong. Not to mention, we get to initiate the new video board in the Henderson Center."Marshall is back in action at home Wednesday to take on Ohio University. The match is set to begin at 6 p.m. and will be aired live on the beIN Sports Network.For all the latest information about Marshall volleyball, follow @HerdVolleyball on Twitter.To follow all Thundering Herd sports and get live stats, schedules, and free live audio, download the Marshall Athletics App for iOS or Android!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus