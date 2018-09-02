Most read
- COLUMN: Hometown (Un)Televised Wrestling
- Elementary School Teacher, 11 Others Arrested During Undercover Investigation
- W.Va. AG, 17-State Coalition Defend Right to Require Ultrasound Before Abortion
- COMMENTARY: Hometown (un)televised Women's Wrestling
- Secretary Warner Issues Statement on Supreme Court Decision to Uphold West Virginia’s “Sore Loser” Law
- Having it Sweet at the WV Pop Con IMAGES
- Green Fridays' kick off Aug. 31
- McCoy Road Closed for Storm Line Repair
Healing Field Returns to Huntington's Park
Sunday, September 2, 2018 - 15:28 Updated 3 hours ago Special to HuntingtonNews.Net
The Marshall March of Remembrance as well as the Patriot Day observance will take place at 5:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. on September 11. Members of the public can purchase flags for $35 to be posted to memorialize those who have been lost, or they can have previously posted flags reposted for $15. Check out the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District Facebook page for more details