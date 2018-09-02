Healing Field Returns to Huntington's Park

The Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District announces the return of The Healing Field to the Spring Hill Cemetery. Events will take place September 6-13 in remembrance of 9/11, the Marshall plane crash, veterans of the Armed Forces, and lost loved ones.





The Marshall March of Remembrance as well as the Patriot Day observance will take place at 5:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. on September 11. Members of the public can purchase flags for $35 to be posted to memorialize those who have been lost, or they can have previously posted flags reposted for $15. Check out the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District Facebook page for more details