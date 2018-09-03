MARK CASERTA COLUMN: The War on Christianity is one we can win

The liberal media avoids promoting Christianity as the remedy for our nation’s woes, like it was the Bubonic Plague of the 1300’s.

The reason? Well, the precepts of Christianity, based on the teachings of Jesus, are the antithesis of everything the liberal media and progressives pursue in society. Principles and the steadfast standards of morality are way too cumbersome for the loosely principled liberal lifestyle.

Now, this is the point in the column where liberals stop reading, get angry and flagrantly respond in anger. They’re so pitifully predictable.

Recently, in a speech by President Trump to a group of evangelicals during a Monday night dinner, he warned the 2018 mid-term elections are “going to be a referendum on your religion”. Trump’s message, which was mischievously recorded by someone in the room, dealt with the extreme level of hatred and animus of the left toward the Trump presidency and its supporters along with their desire to “violently” negate every positive achievement of this administration.

To hell with the impact on our nation. That doesn’t even factor into their insidious, self-serving equation. They simply hate Trump more than they love America and his failure is more valuable to their movement, than America’s success.

The underlying premise of the president’s fervent plea with his evangelical audience was to implore them to vote and encourage others, who care about our nation’s future, to vote for candidates who will support the Christian ideology and faith in our Creator.

It’s no secret, liberal Democrats are anticipating success of the party, “not in power” during this upcoming election, which seems to be the trend, historically. In this case, the so-called “blue wave” or vast recovery of seats by the Democrats would be disastrous for our nation, our state and our communities. And I’ll tell you why.

From all the sources from whom I’m able to gather information, liberal Democrats are gearing up for the largest presidential rebuke in our nation’s history. Legal teams across the liberal plains are combining forces and preparing to challenge and reverse every action by President Trump. And for those matters they can’t dissolve expeditiously, they plan to tie up in the courts for years.

But, the Holy Grail for liberal Democrats is the impeachment of Donald J. Trump. And if they regain power, rules won’t matter. They’ll find a way to change them. Honor and integrity will never stand in the way of progressivism. In fact, honor and integrity simply aren’t required competencies to be a progressive. It’s much too restrictive.

It’s important to remember the definition of fake news is information designed to disingenuously influence others.

Remember the media during the 2016 presidential election ridiculing Donald Trump’s chances of winning the presidency? I recall most liberal outlets and progressive pundits constantly preparing us for the inevitable election of Hillary Clinton as our next president. This presumptive message continued throughout the evening of November 8th, 2016, as voters traveled to and from the polls.

Thankfully, conservative Christians weren’t deterred by the fake news.

If you remember, the exact same thing happened during exit polling of the presidential elections involving George W. Bush and Senator’s John Kerry and Al Gore. Exit polls were conclusively reporting Bush would lose! Both times they were wrong!

We must not succumb to the influence of the liberal media. They do not like you or care about you in any shape, form or manner. All they care about is power. They operate under the guise of compassion and totally inclusive tolerance, until they own you.

Liberal Democrats are perpetually attempting to purchase the vote of any demographic they deem disenfranchised by the right, such as illegal aliens, African Americans, women, the LGBT crowd, the Ecology crowd, and any religion that’s “not” Christianity.

The only demographic they will never own is Christians. And they can’t stand you because you were instrumental in electing Donald Trump. Trust me when I tell you they are going to do everything in their power to make you pay the ultimate price.

I recall the Monday evening prayer vigil at our church the day before the 2016 presidential election. We joined believers around the country who realized this was the most important election in their lifetime. If Hillary Clinton was elected, it meant, at least, four more years of failed liberal policies that were killing our country. We gathered, we prayed and we placed the outcome in God’s Hands.

The good news is Hillary lost and our nation is rebounding in a miraculous manner!

But the battle isn’t over.

It’s time to come together as Christians, once again and leverage our authority in the name of Jesus. It’s time we begin controlling that which God has called us to maintain here on earth and envelope ourselves in the purpose for which each of us is called.

And I submit we reference the only inerrant manual ever known to mankind – the Bible, for our battle plan.

First, we must recognize the enemy.

Ephesians 6:12 says, “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.”

Please don’t doubt me when I tell you that’s exactly what we’re facing. This is no longer about political parties. It’s about the very soul of our nation. And this is a battle we can win!

Matthew 16:18-19 says,” Truly I tell you, whatever you bind on earth will be bound in heaven, and whatever you loose on earth will be loosed in heaven.”

As Christians, we’ve been given the power and authority to bind attacks of the enemy using the name of Jesus. We can also “loose” his power on our behalf from Heaven, with our faith and spoken word. We won’t be alone in the battle. God has told us many times, He would never leave us or forsake us.

Matthew 18:20-23 says, “For where two or three gather in my name, there am I with them”. He will be in our midst, strengthening the bond.

And in what liberals will perceive as our weakest moment, God’s Mighty Hand will prevail, delivering us from evil.

So, from whence comes our strength during the fight? Admittedly, the liberal media can wear upon our faith with a constant barrage of negativity!

“Faith is the substance of things hoped for and the evidence of things not yet seen,” according to Hebrews 11:1. We can’t allow what we “see” to override what we “know” to be the truth. Progressives are constantly trying “shock in awe” to desensitize us to sin all around us. Don’t fall prey to this manipulation!

Psalm 16:11 tells us, “…In thy presence is fullness of joy.” This is extremely important! When Paul and Silas were chained and imprisoned, they did the unthinkable. They began praising God and singing hymns! Suddenly, their chains were loosed and the bars flew open! I’m committed to doing exactly the opposite of what liberals want me to do!

Nehemiah 8:10 tells us, “…The joy of the Lord is your strength.”

I take joy every time I’m attacked by a liberal. They attack that which they fear! Don’t forget that! The fiercer the attack, the more they fear you. Why do you think they attack President Trump so vehemently?

So, here’s the plan.

First, don’t all prey to fake news. Realize it’s a trick of the enemy, working through the liberal media.

Second, begin praising God for the victory before it even happens! This will drive the enemy crazy!

Third, take joy in the fact that we’ve read the end of the book and we know Jesus Christ has already paid the price and given us every tool we need to be winners on earth and bring great change to our nation.

Just as we did in 2016.

Finally, register to vote and on November 6th, get to the polls and show the world we are more than Christians, we are “overcomers!”

If we stay lockstep in this battle plan, it’s impossible for us to lose. And losing simply isn’t an option.