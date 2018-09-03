Huntington Council Finance Committee Meets Tuesday, Sept. 4

 Monday, September 3, 2018 - 04:35 Updated 2 sec ago Edited from a Press Release

The finance committee of Huntington City Council will meet Tuesday, Sept 4 at 5 p.m. in council chambers at Huntington City Hall. The agenda includes a budget revision and discussion of coal severance funds.

The official agenda follows:

 Item(s) to be discussed are as follows:

 

1. A Resolution for Budget Revision #1 of the Fiscal Year 2018-2019 General Fund Budget

2. A Resolution for Budget Revision #1 of the Fiscal Year 2018-2019 Coal Severance Fund Budget

