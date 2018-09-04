W.Va. AG's Mobile Office Sets September Stops For Metro Valley

 Tuesday, September 4, 2018 - 02:41 Updated 57 min ago Edited from a Press Release
CHARLESTON — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet one-on-one with Metro Valley residents in September to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.
 
Jessica Napier-Eagle, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events as scheduled below:
  • Sept. 5: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — Information table and elder abuse hotline presentation at Elk River Senior Center, 1078 Main St., Elkview
  • Sept. 11: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. — Mobile Office Hours at Wayne County Courthouse, 707 Hendricks St., Wayne
  • Sept. 13: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. — Resource booth at the Southern West Virginia Summit on Substance Use Disorder, Chief Logan Conference Center, 1000 Conference Center Drive, Logan
  • Sept. 14: 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. — Information table at Barboursville Fall Festival, Main Street, Barboursville
  • Sept. 15: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. — Information table at Barboursville Fall Festival, Main Street, Barboursville
  • Sept. 18: 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. — Information table at Booker T. Washington Community Center, 24 Wyatt St., London
  • Sept. 23: 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. — Activity table at KidsFest, Ritter Park main fountain, Huntington
  • Sept. 25: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. — Credit report event at 705 S. Park Road, Charleston
  • Sept. 26: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. — Credit report event at 705 S. Park Road, Charleston
  • Sept. 27: 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. — Identity theft presentation at Teays Valley Manor Retirement, 5281 Teays Valley Road, Scott Depot
 “These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Residents can easily get questions answered, learn what is going on in their area and how to keep personal information safe and secure.”
 
The events are open to the public; reservations are not required.
