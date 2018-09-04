Most read
W.Va. AG's Mobile Office Sets September Stops For Metro Valley
Tuesday, September 4, 2018 - 02:41 Updated 57 min ago Edited from a Press Release
- Sept. 5: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — Information table and elder abuse hotline presentation at Elk River Senior Center, 1078 Main St., Elkview
- Sept. 11: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. — Mobile Office Hours at Wayne County Courthouse, 707 Hendricks St., Wayne
- Sept. 13: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. — Resource booth at the Southern West Virginia Summit on Substance Use Disorder, Chief Logan Conference Center, 1000 Conference Center Drive, Logan
- Sept. 14: 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. — Information table at Barboursville Fall Festival, Main Street, Barboursville
- Sept. 15: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. — Information table at Barboursville Fall Festival, Main Street, Barboursville
- Sept. 18: 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. — Information table at Booker T. Washington Community Center, 24 Wyatt St., London
- Sept. 23: 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. — Activity table at KidsFest, Ritter Park main fountain, Huntington
- Sept. 25: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. — Credit report event at 705 S. Park Road, Charleston
- Sept. 26: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. — Credit report event at 705 S. Park Road, Charleston
- Sept. 27: 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. — Identity theft presentation at Teays Valley Manor Retirement, 5281 Teays Valley Road, Scott Depot
The events are open to the public; reservations are not required.