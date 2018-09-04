W.Va. AG's Mobile Office Sets September Stops For Metro Valley

CHARLESTON — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet one-on-one with Metro Valley residents in September to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.



Jessica Napier-Eagle, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events as scheduled below:

Sept. 5: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — Information table and elder abuse hotline presentation at Elk River Senior Center, 1078 Main St., Elkview

Sept. 11: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. — Mobile Office Hours at Wayne County Courthouse, 707 Hendricks St., Wayne

Sept. 13: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. — Resource booth at the Southern West Virginia Summit on Substance Use Disorder, Chief Logan Conference Center, 1000 Conference Center Drive, Logan

Sept. 14: 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. — Information table at Barboursville Fall Festival, Main Street, Barboursville

Sept. 15: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. — Information table at Barboursville Fall Festival, Main Street, Barboursville

Sept. 18: 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. — Information table at Booker T. Washington Community Center, 24 Wyatt St., London

Sept. 23: 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. — Activity table at KidsFest, Ritter Park main fountain, Huntington

Sept. 25: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. — Credit report event at 705 S. Park Road, Charleston

Sept. 26: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. — Credit report event at 705 S. Park Road, Charleston

Sept. 27: 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. — Identity theft presentation at Teays Valley Manor Retirement, 5281 Teays Valley Road, Scott Depot