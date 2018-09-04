W.Va. AG Teams with Community Colleges For Senior Citizen Cybersecurity Program

CHARLESTON — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced his office will partner with two community and technical colleges, at opposite ends of the state, to offer free cybersecurity training to senior citizens, a pilot program that officials hope will bring about a larger partnership with community and technical colleges across West Virginia.

The collaboration will soon kick off with Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College, in Moorefield, and Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College, in Mount Gay. It will connect college students with local senior citizens in an effort to share computer safety and literacy information. The tips will include password protection, spotting scam emails and a variety of cybersecurity precautions.

“We live in a society where virtually everyone utilizes some type of technology in order to research, socialize and even pay bills,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Unfortunately, senior citizens are often targeted by scammers due to their unfamiliarity with computers. By connecting our state’s senior population with young adults, we hope to decrease the ever growing number of individuals who fall victim to scams each year.”

The Attorney General’s Office will coordinate events and accompany the community college students, who will use their expertise to share information with attendees.

“I am excited that Eastern WV Community and Technical College and Southern WV Community and Technical College are partnering with the Attorney General’s office,” said Vice Chancellor Casey Sacks, Ph.D. of the West Virginia Community and Technical College System. “We want to do everything we can to educate our citizens and help prevent fraud, particularly against some of the most vulnerable members of our community. Our students have expertise in this area and are happy to share their knowledge in their community.”

The Attorney General’s Office hopes to expand the program to other parts of the state in coming weeks.

The community college collaboration is a direct result of the Attorney General’s regional senior protection advisory councils. It represents just one initiative through which the Attorney General has sought to combat issues that impact senior citizens.

The Attorney General’s Office established an elder abuse litigation and prevention unit that boasts a dedicated team of seasoned civil prosecutors to hold accountable anyone who intentionally causes harm to senior citizens.

Senior citizens in need of the unit’s expertise should contact the Attorney General’s senior services and elder abuse hotline at 304-558-1155 or

.

The hotline is open for senior citizens and their loved ones. Those preferring traditional mail can reach the office at P.O. Box 1789, Charleston, WV 25326.

The unit’s scam alert database is also key in raising awareness of potential scams. Senior citizens and their loved ones can subscribe to the email alerts at

.