Marshall president launches second annual state tour of high schools

HUNTINGTON, W.Va .— Country singer Willie Nelson, who penned a popular song about road trips, might take a few lessons from Marshall University President Jerome A.Gilbert, who’s on the road again with the second annual “The Rest of Your Life Begins at Marshall University” tour to high schools in West Virginia.

The recruitment tour, which kicks off Wednesday, Sept. 5, in Clay and Kanawha counties, focuses on connecting the university directly with students at area high schools. Marshall University Athletics Director Mike Hamrick will accompany Gilbert tomorrow, as will admissions and financial staff to answer students’ questions.

“I enjoy getting out and about speaking with students, educators, administrators, staff and parents across the region,” Gilbert said. “Visiting high schools across the state also gives our team a close-up view of secondary education in West Virginia, which is helpful as we assess educational needs across the Mountain State.”

Gilbert went on to say that Marshall has much to offer students, including more than 100 top-quality educational programs, accessible and beautiful campuses and centers, and about 230 recognized student organizations.

“Marshall University is an excellent educational choice for West Virginia students,” Gilbert said. “Marshall can provide every opportunity and benefit of larger schools, plus we have faculty and staff who care about each student’s success, with campuses and centers close to home, but far enough away for students to gain their independence and grow.”

Wednesday’s schedule is as follows:

· 9 a.m., Sissonville High School, Kanawha County, Charleston, West Virginia

· 11 a.m., Herbert Hoover High School, Kanawha County, Elkview, West Virginia

· 2 p.m., Clay County High School, Clay County, Clay, West Virginia

Gilbert visited schools last year in Boone, Cabell, Clay, Jackson, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, Mercer, Mingo, Putnam, Raleigh, Wayne, Wirt and Wood counties and anticipates a similar schedule this school year.