Casey Patick, M.D., joins Marshall Pediatrics

Patick, a pediatrician dedicated to primary care for infants and children, has been named an assistant professor in the department of pediatrics at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. A native of South Charleston, West Virginia, she earned her medical degree from Marshall University, where she also completed her pediatric residency. She is a member of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Patick is accepting new patients and referrals at Marshall Pediatrics, an outpatient department of Cabell Huntington Hospital, located in the Marshall University Medical Center at 1600 Medical Center Drive in Huntington. To schedule an appointment, call 304-691-1300.