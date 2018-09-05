WV Secretary of State Offers Training on Campaign Finance Reports

  • Printer friendly view
 Wednesday, September 5, 2018 - 03:28 Updated 19 min ago Edited from a Press Release

Charleston, W.Va. – Secretary of State Mac Warner announced today that a series of one-hour webinars and on-site training opportunities have been planned to help familiarize candidates, campaign committees, the media and the general public with the state’s new Campaign Finance Reporting System (CFRS).

 

Due to a change in law that went into effect on January 1, 2018, all candidates and committees that are required to file with the Secretary of State must file their reports electronically.  That requirement includes candidates running for the non-partisan West Virginia Supreme Court unexpired terms, which will be on the General Election ballot in November. According to the Secretary of State’s schedule, the next campaign finance report is due September 24th to 28th.

 

“Our new Campaign Finance Reporting System provides greater transparency for the general public as to the funding and expenditures of all campaign activity that occurs in West Virginia.  The new system is accessible 24-hours a day and is very user-friendly,” Secretary Warner said.

 

“Candidates and committee treasurers will also discover that the reporting program is easy to use to track every donation and every expenditure,” he said.

 

The West Virginia Secretary of State’s Campaign Finance Reporting System can be found at this link: https://cfrs.wvsos.gov/#/index

 

You do not have to register or RSVP to participate in any of the training events. Each event is open to the public.  A complete list of the webinars and on-site seminars are as follows: 

 

Monday, September 10th

                      

                10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Webinar

                https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/615145869 

 

 

Tuesday, September 11th  

 

                6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Webinar

                https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/615145869 

 

 

Wednesday, September 12th  

 

                2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Webinar

                https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/615145869 

 

                5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.  On-Site Training

                Martinsburg Business Hub

                229 East Martin Street #100 – Martinsburg, WV

                RSVP by Emailing Darrell at DShull@wvsos.gov

                               

 

Thursday, September 13th  

 

                10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.  On-Site Training

                WV One Stop Business Center

                1615 East Washington Street – Charleston, WV

                Free & Convenient Parking

                RSVP by Emailing Missi at MKinder@wvsos.gov

 

Friday, September 14th

 

                2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Webinar

                https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/615145869 

 

Candidates and campaign committees were all notified last week that these training sessions were being made available at no cost. All of the webinars and on-site seminars are open to the public.  For any additional information on the CFRS system, please contact Missi Kinder at mkinder@wvsos.gov.

 

{NOTE: Those interested in the Campaign Finance Reporting System (CFRS) need to know that the program is not supported by or compatible with Internet Explorer or Microsoft Edge.}

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus