WV Secretary of State Offers Training on Campaign Finance Reports
Due to a change in law that went into effect on January 1, 2018, all candidates and committees that are required to file with the Secretary of State must file their reports electronically. That requirement includes candidates running for the non-partisan West Virginia Supreme Court unexpired terms, which will be on the General Election ballot in November. According to the Secretary of State’s schedule, the next campaign finance report is due September 24th to 28th.
“Our new Campaign Finance Reporting System provides greater transparency for the general public as to the funding and expenditures of all campaign activity that occurs in West Virginia. The new system is accessible 24-hours a day and is very user-friendly,” Secretary Warner said.
“Candidates and committee treasurers will also discover that the reporting program is easy to use to track every donation and every expenditure,” he said.
The West Virginia Secretary of State’s Campaign Finance Reporting System can be found at this link: https://cfrs.wvsos.gov/#/index
You do not have to register or RSVP to participate in any of the training events. Each event is open to the public. A complete list of the webinars and on-site seminars are as follows:
Monday, September 10th
10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Webinar
https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/615145869
Tuesday, September 11th
6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Webinar
https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/615145869
Wednesday, September 12th
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Webinar
https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/615145869
5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. On-Site Training
Martinsburg Business Hub
229 East Martin Street #100 – Martinsburg, WV
RSVP by Emailing Darrell at DShull@wvsos.gov
Thursday, September 13th
10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. On-Site Training
WV One Stop Business Center
1615 East Washington Street – Charleston, WV
Free & Convenient Parking
RSVP by Emailing Missi at MKinder@wvsos.gov
Friday, September 14th
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Webinar
https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/615145869
Candidates and campaign committees were all notified last week that these training sessions were being made available at no cost. All of the webinars and on-site seminars are open to the public. For any additional information on the CFRS system, please contact Missi Kinder at mkinder@wvsos.gov.
{NOTE: Those interested in the Campaign Finance Reporting System (CFRS) need to know that the program is not supported by or compatible with Internet Explorer or Microsoft Edge.}