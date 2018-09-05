WV Secretary of State Offers Training on Campaign Finance Reports

Charleston, W.Va. – Secretary of State Mac Warner announced today that a series of one-hour webinars and on-site training opportunities have been planned to help familiarize candidates, campaign committees, the media and the general public with the state’s new Campaign Finance Reporting System (CFRS).

Due to a change in law that went into effect on January 1, 2018, all candidates and committees that are required to file with the Secretary of State must file their reports electronically. That requirement includes candidates running for the non-partisan West Virginia Supreme Court unexpired terms, which will be on the General Election ballot in November. According to the Secretary of State’s schedule, the next campaign finance report is due September 24th to 28th.

“Our new Campaign Finance Reporting System provides greater transparency for the general public as to the funding and expenditures of all campaign activity that occurs in West Virginia. The new system is accessible 24-hours a day and is very user-friendly,” Secretary Warner said.

“Candidates and committee treasurers will also discover that the reporting program is easy to use to track every donation and every expenditure,” he said.

The West Virginia Secretary of State’s Campaign Finance Reporting System can be found at this link: https://cfrs.wvsos.gov/#/index

You do not have to register or RSVP to participate in any of the training events. Each event is open to the public. A complete list of the webinars and on-site seminars are as follows:

Monday, September 10th

10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Webinar

https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/615145869

Tuesday, September 11th

6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Webinar

https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/615145869

Wednesday, September 12th

2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Webinar

https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/615145869

5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. On-Site Training

Martinsburg Business Hub

229 East Martin Street #100 – Martinsburg, WV

RSVP by Emailing Darrell at DShull@wvsos.gov

Thursday, September 13th

10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. On-Site Training

WV One Stop Business Center

1615 East Washington Street – Charleston, WV

Free & Convenient Parking

RSVP by Emailing Missi at MKinder@wvsos.gov

Friday, September 14th

2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Webinar

https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/615145869

Candidates and campaign committees were all notified last week that these training sessions were being made available at no cost. All of the webinars and on-site seminars are open to the public. For any additional information on the CFRS system, please contact Missi Kinder at mkinder@wvsos.gov.

{NOTE: Those interested in the Campaign Finance Reporting System (CFRS) need to know that the program is not supported by or compatible with Internet Explorer or Microsoft Edge.}