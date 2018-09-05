Huntington Fire Prevention Parade Set for October 8

The 65th annual Huntington Fire Prevention Parade is Monday, Oct. 8. Do you plan on going or want to participate? Here's everything you need to know:

PARKING: Parking will be prohibited on 4th Avenue between 7th Street and Hal Greer Boulevard from 5 p.m. until after the parade.

ROAD CLOSURES: 4th Avenue between 7th Street and Hal Greer Boulevard will be closed from 5 p.m. until after the parade.

PARADE LINEUP: Parade participants will be asked to line up beginning at 6 p.m. between 12th Street and Hal Greer Boulevard.

PARADE ROUTE: The parade will begin at 7 p.m. at 12th Street and 4th Avenue and proceed west on 4th Avenue to 8th Street.

THEME: The theme of this year's parade is “Look. Listen. Learn.”

RULES: In the interest of safety, parade participants will be prohibited from throwing candy. However, a representative for each parade participant will be allowed to walk along the sides of the street and hand out candy to children.

HOW TO BECOME A PARTICIPANT: Contact Private Sam Roy at 304-654-6699 or roys@cityofhuntington.com.