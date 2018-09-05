Honey Snacks Recall Underway

Do NOT eat. Do NOT buy – retailers can NOT legally sell #HoneySmacks cereal. This product is linked to 130 lab-confirmed illnesses (salmonellosis) in 34 states with 36 hospitalizations (0 deaths) go.usa.gov/xQtc2

CHECK your house and throw away any of this cereal you have. People who have become ill recently had it in their homes.

If a retailer is still selling Honey Smacks: DO NOT BUY!

Retturn unused and opened boxes to store for a refund.





For more investigation information & how to report on-going sales >>> http://go.usa.gov/xQtc2