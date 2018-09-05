Honey Snacks Recall Underway

  • Printer friendly view
 Wednesday, September 5, 2018 - 22:55 Updated 51 min ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports
Honey Snacks Recall Underway

 Do NOT eat. Do NOT buy – retailers can NOT legally sell #HoneySmacks cereal. This product is linked to 130 lab-confirmed illnesses (salmonellosis) in 34 states with 36 hospitalizations (0 deaths) go.usa.gov/xQtc2 


CHECK your house and throw away any of this cereal you have. People who have become ill recently had it in their homes. 
If a retailer is still selling Honey Smacks: DO NOT BUY!

Retturn unused and opened boxes to store for a refund. 


For more investigation information & how to report on-going sales >>> http://go.usa.gov/xQtc2

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus