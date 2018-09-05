Most read
Honey Snacks Recall Underway
Wednesday, September 5, 2018
CHECK your house and throw away any of this cereal you have. People who have become ill recently had it in their homes.
If a retailer is still selling Honey Smacks: DO NOT BUY!
Retturn unused and opened boxes to store for a refund.
For more investigation information & how to report on-going sales >>> http://go.usa.gov/xQtc2