Marshall to celebrate International Housekeeping Week Sept. 8-14

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University will celebrate the hard work of its housekeeping and grounds staff Saturday, Sept. 8, through Friday, Sept. 14, during International Housekeeping Week. The university has organized a series of events to highlight the efforts of those who help Marshall University’s facilities and campus shine.

All week, faculty and staff will have opportunities to work as job shadows alongside members of the housekeeping and grounds staff. The “Be a Housekeeper for a Day” job-shadowing experience gives Marshall employees a glimpse into the effort required for maintaining a beautiful campus and facilities.

Marshall University President Jerome A. Gilbert participated last year, working with the grounds crew.

“Having the chance to work alongside our housekeeping staff is an excellent way to fully appreciate the hard work and dedication of our staff,” he said. “Their efforts are critical to the running of this university. I would encourage people to sign up for the job-shadowing opportunity.”

International Housekeeping Week is a wonderful opportunity to show appreciation to some very hard workers at Marshall University, said Tracey Eggleston, assistant director of residence life.

“The work they do on a daily basis can sometimes be taken for granted,” Eggleston said. “Without them, we would not be able to have clean facilities, beautiful lawns and flower gardens, or great people to talk to. They are the folks working through various environmental conditions, getting called out to handle emergencies, and not always seen by the community for what they do.”

Marshall also has offered its housekeeping and grounds staff members two free tickets to the Marshall-Eastern Kentucky University football game on Saturday, Sept. 8. Also, students and employees are encouraged to send thank you cards and gifts to their favorite housekeepers. And on Friday, Sept. 14, Marshall will celebrate with its second annual Thank a Housekeeping Cookout from noon to 2 p.m. at the Memorial Student Center.

The event is sponsored by Marshall University’s Division of Operations, Student Government Association and Sodexo.