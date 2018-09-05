Marshall to host CRAFT training for those affected by substance misuse

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University will present Community Reinforcement and Family Training (CRAFT) training, an evidence-based, motivational program of support for family members living with a loved one affected by substance use, but who may not be motivated to enter treatment.

Supported by 20 years of peer-reviewed research, CRAFT is a comprehensive behavioral program that teaches families to optimize their impact while avoiding confrontation or detachment. CRAFT methods are evidence-based and provide families with a hopeful, positive and more effective alternative to addressing substance problems than other intervention programs, according to Amy Saunders, director of the university’s Wellness Center.

“CRAFT attendees will learn how to develop a roadmap for understanding their loved one’s substance use patterns and get loved ones into treatment, among many other useful tactics for improving the quality of life for those affected by substance misuse,” Saunders said. “Psychologists, mental health professionals, social workers, drug and alcohol counselors, primary health care workers, and other helping professionals working with families are encouraged to attend these sessions.”

Dr. Robert Meyers will present a three-day CRAFT training in the university’s Memorial Student Center during the following days/times:

· Monday, Sept. 10, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

· Tuesday, Sept. 11, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

· Wednesday, Sept. 12, from 8 a.m. to noon

Those interested in attending can register online on Eventbrite. This is possible through a collaboration between Marshall University and a grant provided through the City of Huntington.

Contact Amy Saunders by phone at 304-696-4800 or by e-mail at saunde22@marshall.edu to learn more.