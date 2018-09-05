Constitution Week begins at Marshall University Sept. 10

Constitution Week at Marshall is an observance that commemorates the adoption of the U.S. Constitution and sheds light on the historical significance of Chief Justice John Marshall, who is credited with helping define the Constitution by establishing the legal principle of judicial review.

The John Deaver Drinko Academy sponsors the event. Executive Director Dr. Monserrat Miller says the series of activities is geared toward emphasizing the importance of civic responsibility and civility in our political culture.

“Federal legislation passed in 2004 included a requirement that all educational institutions receiving federal funding must set aside time near the constitution’s signing date to highlight its importance,” Miller said. “We are pleased to offer these events every year to honor both the constitution and our namesake.”

One of the key constitution week activities at Marshall is the Robert C. Byrd Forum set for 2:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 13, in the Don Morris Room at the Memorial Student Center. Special guest speaker is United States Fourth Circuit Judge and Marshall graduate Stephanie Thacker, who will present “Civility Matters: The Lessons of Kindergarten Still Apply.” The event is free and open to the public. It will also be streamed live at https://livestream.com/marshallu.

Additional events planned for this year’s observance at Marshall is the popular quoits tournament. Quoits, a ring-toss game similar to horseshoes, was John Marshall’s favorite sport. The annual Open Quoits Tournament, which will be played Sept. 10-13 on Buskirk Field, is open to all faculty, staff, students and alumni. Registration is available until Sept. 7 at https://www.marshall.edu/drinko/quoits/

Tournament participants will receive gifts and the winners will advance to the President’s Invitational Quoits Tournament Friday, Sept. 14, and the President’s Media Quoits Challenge Monday, Sept. 24, beginning at 11:30 a.m.

Just prior to the Media Quoits Challenge, at 11 a.m. on Sept. 24, the Marshall University community will celebrate John Marshall’s 263th birthday with a cake ceremony on the Memorial Student Center plaza. All are welcome to the party.

For more information contact the John Deaver Drinko Academy by phone at 304-696-3183 or by e-mail at drinko@marshall.edu.