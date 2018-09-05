W.Va. AG Equips Cabell Huntington Hospital Surgeons In Fight Against Human Trafficking

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey's office provided surgeons and residents intense training to target and reduce human trafficking.

The training took place early Wednesday at Cabell Huntington Hospital in Huntington. It provided attendees with valuable information about human trafficking.

“Medical professionals can be key in recognizing human trafficking,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “They are among a small number of people a victim may encounter who can recognize and report suspected trafficking as they provide treatment following an injury or abuse. Without rescue these victims are reduced to property and forced into dangerous situations that may go undetected for years.”

Changes in West Virginia law inspired the Attorney General to take the lead in combating this emerging crime

Human trafficking is defined as commercial sex or labor that is induced by force, fraud or coercion. It is considered the fastest growing and second largest criminal industry in the world today, second only to drug trafficking according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

West Virginia’s increased rate of drug addiction, poverty and its large number of children in foster care make the state especially susceptible to human trafficking.

The Attorney General believes the training offered by his office will equip attendees with the necessary resources to better identify suspicious activity and tackle this growing criminal industry.