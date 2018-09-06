Huntington Woman Pleads Guilty to Assisting Methamphetamine Sale

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – A Huntington woman who helped set up a methamphetamine sale in January of this year pled guilty to a federal drug crime, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. Casey Marie Porter, 20, entered her guilty plea to aiding and abetting the distribution of methamphetamine in federal court in Huntington. U.S. Attorney Stuart commended the investigative efforts of the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department.

“The example of a tragicness of the drug epidemic,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “A 20 year girl voluntarily pleading to aiding and abetting, being a distributor of the poisons of death. It’s sad. It’s very sad. But this is a serious crime and we’ll deal with it seriously.”

Porter admitted that on January 31, 2018, a confidential informant called her to arrange the purchase of methamphetamine. Porter told the informant that the informant could come to Porter’s residence to meet another individual to purchase the meth. The informant then went to Porter’s residence where the other individual distributed 15 grams of meth to the informant in exchange for $350. Porter was arrested on February 2, 2018, after a search warrant was executed at her residence where additional quantities of meth and heroin were seized. Porter admitted as part of her plea agreement that she had been involved in assisting the other individual distributing meth and heroin in the Huntington area.

Porter faces up to 20 years in federal prison when she is sentenced on January 7, 2019.

Assistant United States Attorney Joseph F. Adams is responsible for the prosecution. The plea hearing was held before United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers.