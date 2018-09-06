Two Huntington men Plead Guilty to Aiding & Abetting Drug Distribution

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Two Huntington men pled guilty to a federal drug charge, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. Antonio Whitehead, 31, and Richard Board III, 21, entered guilty pleas to an indictment charging them with aiding and abetting the distribution of methamphetamine. Stuart praised the investigation conducted by the Violent Crime and Drug Task Force West.

“Those who aid and abet are every bit as guilty of contributing to our drug crisis as the drug thugs who directly deal,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “Nearly 1,100 West Virginians died last year as a result of overdose, primarily due to the poison peddlers who have made addiction their business. We are working aggressively and with a laser focus to zero in on poison peddlers, drug dealers and their agents and emissaries of despair.”

Whitehead admitted that on November 15, 2017, he met a confidential informant at Board’s residence in Huntington. The informant gave Board $1,000 for an ounce of methamphetamine. Board then gave Whitehead the money and Whitehead gave the informant approximately 28 grams of methamphetamine.

Whitehead and Board both face up to twenty years in federal prison when they are sentenced on December 17, 2018.

The plea hearing was held before United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers. Assistant United States Attorney Stephanie S. Taylor handled the prosecution.