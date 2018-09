Huntington Council to Vote on Taking Sanitary Board Bonds to Market

Huntington City Council meets Monday ,Sept. 10, at 7:30 p.m. in council chambers at Huntington City Hall, which includes rezoning portions of Fifth Avenue and issuance of ten million dollars in Huntington Sanitary/Water Quality Board bonds.

The work session will be at 7 p.m. Monday.

A finance committee meeting will be at 5:30 P.M. in council chambers.

COUNCIL A G E N D A

HUNTINGTON CITY COUNCIL

September 10, 2018

7:30 p.m.

COUNCIL WORK SESSION: 9/10/18 @ 7:00 P.M.

1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance

2. Roll Call

3. Synopsis of Last Meeting

4. Reports of the Mayor

5. 3rd Reading of an Ordinance re: 2018-O-001 – AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE ACQUISITION OF IMPROVEMENTS AND EXTENSIONS TO THE EXISTING PUBLIC SEWERAGE SYSTEM AND TEMPORARILY FINANCING THE COST THEREOF, NOT OTHERWISE PROVIDED, AND PAYING COSTS OF ISSUANCE AND RELATED COSTS, THROUGH THE ISSUANCE OF THE SEWER REVENUE BOND ANTICIPATION NOTE, SERIES 2018 (BANK QUALIFIED) OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON IN THE AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOT MORE THAN $10,000,000; PROVIDING FOR THE RIGHTS AND REMEDIES OF, AND THE SECURITY FOR, THE REGISTERED OWNER OF SUCH NOTE; AUTHORIZING THE EXECUTION AND DELIVERY OF A TAX CERTIFICATE, A TAX COMPLIANCE POLICY AND OTHER DOCUMENTS; AUTHORIZING THE SALE AND PROVIDING FOR THE TERMS AND PROVISIONS OF SUCH NOTE AND ADOPTING OTHER PROVISIONS RELATING THERETO

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark

6. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: 2018-O-7 AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH THE CABELL COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION ON BEHALF OF THE HUNTINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Sponsored by: Councilman Alex Vence

7. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: 2018-O-8 – AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE ZONING ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, WV, 1998, AND THE ZONE MAP ATTACHED THERETO AS A PART THEREOF BY ZONING TO C-1 NEIGHBORHOOD COMMERCIAL DISTRICT FROM R-5 RESIDENTIAL DISTRICT, THE PROPERTY LOCATED ON THE NORTHERN SIDE OF THE 200, 300 AND 400 BLOCKS OF 5th AVENUE AND SIX (6) PROPERTIES ON THE NORTHWESTERN SIDE OF THE 500 BLOCK OF 5th AVENUE

Sponsored by: Councilman Alex Vence

8. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: 2018-O-9 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING BETWEEN THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON AND THE WAYNE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT

Sponsored by: Councilman Charles McComas

9. Resolution re: 2018-R-9 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING AN AMENDMENT OF THE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT (CDBG) FISCAL YEAR 2015-2016 AND 2016-2017 FUNDING

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Carol Polan

10. Resolution re: 2018-R-19 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH THE CITY’S SANITATION/TRASH DIVISION WITH ONE (1) NEW 25 CUBIC YARD, HIGH COMPACTION, REAL LOAD, PACKER TRUCK

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler

11. Resolution re: 2018-R-20 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH THE CITY WITH ITS ANNUAL SUPPLY OF SODIUM CHLORIDE (ROCK SALT) FOR ICE AND SNOW REMOVAL ON CITY STREETS

Sponsored by: Councilman Charles McComas

12. Resolution re: 2018-R-22 – A RESOLUTION FOR BUDGET REVISION #1 OF THE FISCAL YEAR 2018-2019 GENERAL FUND BUDGET

Sponsored by: Councilman Charles McComas

13. Resolution re: 2018-R-23 – A RESOLUTION FOR BUDGET REVISION #1 OF THE FISCAL YEAR 2018-2019 COAL SEVERANCE FUND BUDGET

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler

14. Resolution re: 2018-R-24 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH LABOR, MATERIALS AND EQUIPMENT TO PAINT THE EXTERIOR OF THE CIVIC CENTER ARENA (pending committee review)

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark

15. Good & Welfare

16. Adjournment

FINANCE AGENDA

There will be a meeting of the Administration & Finance Committee in City Council Chambers on Monday, September 10, 2018 beginning at 5:30 p.m. Item(s) to be discussed are as follows:

1. Resolution 2018-R-18: Authorizing Huntington Sanitary Board Contract for 5th Avenue outfall duckbill valve project (as postponed)

2. Resolution 2018-R-21: Agreement to facilitate design of bridge for PATH

3. Resolution 2018-R-24: Authorizing Contract to paint Civic Arena exterior

4. Other Matters as Necessary

If you are unable to attend, please notify the City Clerk’s office in advance.