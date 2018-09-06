Tickets to all Marshall Artists Series events go on sale Monday, September 10 @ Noon. Call 304-696-6656!





The series will be packed with music, shows, laughs and great times. Join us and see Broadway greats such as “Jersey Boys”, “Cinderella”, and “Rock of Ages”. Music lovers can sway to the tunes of musical giants Barenaked Ladies or sing-along to Brian Wilson and The Beach Boys LIVE. Get your tickets now!

Our 2018 – 2019 lineup features comedy legends Steve Martin & Martin Short, music legend and founder of the Beach Boys, Brian Wilson, with original Beach Boys Members Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin, Canadian Music Hall of Fame members Barenaked Ladies and soulful jazz artistGregory Porter with a Nat “King” Cole tribute. We have the best of Broadway including “Jersey Boys”, “Evita,” “Cinderella” and the tenth anniversary tour of "Rock of Ages.” Pulitzer Prize-winning author, Doris Kearns Goodwin will discuss her upcoming new book – Leadership in Turbulent Times, and the timeless classic film Breakfast at Tiffany’s will play on the big screen at the Keith-Albee backed by a 60-piece orchestra playing the Henry Mancini score. Additionally, the prestigious Banff Mountain Film Festival returns for its third year.

Presented by Moses Family Medicine and Riverside Physical Therapy, Barenaked Ladies kick off the 82nd Season of the Marshall Artists Series at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center on Thursday, October 11, 2018, at 7:30 p.m. Currently out on a nationwide tour promoting their fifteenth studio album, Fake Nudes, and recently inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, the Toronto-based band will be marking their thirtieth anniversary next year. Well-known for combining a range of different genres to create their own unique sound, the band has sold over 14 million albums worldwide and earned multiple Juno and Grammy nominations. Their latest musical endeavor is their most dynamic album to date and their live performances never fail to bring tons of energy. Barenaked Ladies is also sponsored by First State Bank, Steptoe & Johnson, Ransbottom Law Office, Ultimate Plastic & Restorative Surgery – Dr. Ben Moosavi, Dr. Jeff & Mrs. Brooke Leaberry, I Heart Radio, WSAZ, Herald-Dispatch, and Marshall University. Ticket prices are $120.36 / $98.42 / $76.49.

Pulitzer Prize-winner Doris Kearns Goodwin will host a Q & A session and discuss her new book, Leadership in Turbulent Times, at Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center on Friday, October 26, 2018, at 7:30 p.m. This book is the product of five decades of work in presidential history and combines storytelling with essential lessons from four of our nation’s presidents – Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt, Franklin D. Roosevelt, and Lyndon B. Johnson – exploring their unique journeys to recognizing themselves as leaders as they navigated adversity, and confronted the challenges of their time. Doris Kearns Goodwin is sponsored by WV Higher Education Policy Commission, AEP – Appalachian Power, The Chirico Family, Anonymous, I Heart Radio, WSAZ, Herald-Dispatch, and Marshall University. Ticket prices are $81.97 / $60.03 / $49.07.

The Fall International Film Festival will take place over 4 days – November 1 – 4, 2018 at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center. Featured films include RBG (United States), A Fantastic Woman (Chile), The Insult (Lebanon), Loveless (Russia), Back to Burgundy (France), andAngels Wear White (China). The festival is sponsored by Farrell White and Legg, Cabell Huntington Convention & Visitors Bureau, Anonymous, and Society of Black Scholars and Black United Students at Marshall University, I Heart Radio, WSAZ, Herald-Dispatch, and Marshall University. Tickets are $10 per film. Advance tickets for the film festival are not available. Purchase film tickets at the Keith Albee Performing Arts Center during the festival.

Presented by St. Mary’s Medical Center and HIMG, Brian Wilson and The Beach Boys hit the stage at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, November 6, 2018, at 7:30 p.m. Wilson, along with his band and former bandmates Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin will be performing many of their biggest hits. Among the many honors that Wilson has received throughout the years are multiple Grammy® Awards, an induction into the Rock and of Hall of Fame in 1988, as well as induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and more. So come enjoy a night of music you won’t forget and sit back, relax, and feel those good vibrations. Brian Wilson and The Beach Boys are also sponsored by City National Bank, Community Trust Bank, Merrill Lynch, Jeff & Amber Biederman, The Chirico Family, Kevin & Rebecca Craig I Heart Radio, WSAZ, Herald-Dispatch, and Marshall University. Ticket prices $120.36 / $98.42 / $81.97 / $60.03.

Don’t miss the Tony Award®-winning Broadway musical Jersey Boys at the Joan C. Edwards Playhouse on Tuesday, November 27, 2018, at 7:30 p.m. Get a glimpse inside the story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons as these four guys from New Jersey try to make it in the world of music. Featuring hit songs such as “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Walk Like a Man,” and “Can’t Take My Eyes off You” you’ll love watching this journey from the streets of New Jersey all the way to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Jersey Boys is sponsored by Wilmink Cline Wealth Management Group, The Chirico Family, Neighborgall Construction, Boggs Roofing, Air Systems, Inc., I Heart Radio, WSAZ, Herald-Dispatch, and Marshall University. Tickets are $98.42.

Cabell Huntington Hospital presents soulful jazz vocalist Gregory Porter, along with a full orchestra in a tribute to Nat “King” Cole at theKeith-Albee Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, December 4, 2018, at 7:30 p.m. Influenced by the music of Nat “King” Cole since childhood, two-time Grammy® winner, Gregory Porter’s album Nat “King” Cole & Me is a heartfelt tribute to the legendary singer, pianist, and Capitol recording artist. Porter and his orchestra will also perform some holiday favorites. “He was one of a kind. He left such great music – such beautiful things to listen to that you can’t help but be influenced by that extraordinary timbre, style, and ultimate cool,” as Porter puts it. Gregory Porter is also sponsored by The Earleen Heiner Agee and Robert W. Agee Fund of the Foundation for the Tri-State Community, Inc., Wesbanco, Dinsmore, Spriggs Distributing Company, Reger Funeral Home, Dr. Chris & Mrs. Tammy Hugh, Anonymous, I Heart Radio, WSAZ, Herald-Dispatch, and Marshall University. Ticket prices are $76.49 / $57.84 / $38.10.

Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Tony® Award-winning musical Evita will be coming to the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center onMonday, January 28, 2019, at 7:30 p.m. Evita chronicles the rise and fall of one of the world’s most glamorous first ladies, Eva Peron. This groundbreaking musical combines Latin music, pop, jazz, and musical theatre styles that has captivated audiences for more than 40 years. Evita is sponsored by Farrell White & Legg, Dr. David & Mrs. Sharon Denning, Anonymous, and Kendall York Dentistry, I Heart Radio, WSAZ, Herald-Dispatch, and Marshall University. Ticket prices are $98.42 / $81.97 / $71.00 / $64.42.

The Spring International Film Festival will take place over 4 days – February 7 - 10, 2019, at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center. Featured films include The China Hustle (United States), The Guilty (Denmark), Daughter of Mine (Italy), The Desert Bride (Argentina), I Am Not A Witch (UK, France, and Germany), and The Nile Hilton Incident (Egypt). The festival is sponsored by Farrell White and Legg, Cabell Huntington Convention & Visitors Bureau, Anonymous, Society of Black Scholars and Black United Students at Marshall University, I Heart Radio, WSAZ, Herald-Dispatch, and Marshall University. Tickets are $10 per film. Advance tickets for the film festival are not available. Purchase film tickets at the Keith Albee Performing Arts Center during the festival.

Relive the magic of the classic film Breakfast at Tiffany’s in Concert with a full orchestra providing the score at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at 7:30 p.m. Henry Mancini’s legendary score will come to life, including the Oscar® and Grammy®-winning song Moon River as it’s performed live by a 60-piece orchestra with the film, and Audrey Hepburn’s original vocals. Don’t miss the always charming Audrey Hepburn in her iconic role as Holly Golightly, a would-be New York socialite determined to marry a millionaire.Breakfast at Tiffany’s in Concert is sponsored by NRP, Huntington Federal, Cabell Huntington Convention and Visitors Bureau, Anonymous, Marsha Slater State Farm Insurance, I Heart Radio, WSAZ, Herald-Dispatch, and Marshall University. Ticket prices are $87.45 / $76.49 / $60.03.

Reynolds and Associates, American Babbitt Bearing, Prichard Electric, Chapman Printing, and Hoops Family Children’s Hospital present Broadway’s Cinderella coming to the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at 7:30 p. m. Experience the classic fairy tale in Rogers & Hammerstein’s Tony® Award-winning Broadway musical interpretation. Enjoy a fantastic production with an incredible orchestra playing some of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s most beloved and well known songs, including “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible/It’s Possible,” and more. This hilarious and romantic Broadway experience is perfect for anyone who has ever had a wish or dream. Cinderella is also sponsored by Cabell County Commission, WV Department of Education, Marshall Orthopaedics, Chase, Sammons Adams Orthodontics, Anonymous, Intercultural Affairs at Marshall University, I Heart Radio, WSAZ, Herald-Dispatch, and Marshall University.Ticket prices are $98.42 / $81.97 / $71.00 / $64.42.

Presented by Student Activities at Marshall University, and Brickstreet Insurance, SNL Alums Steve Martin & Martin Short reunite at theKeith-Albee Performing Arts Center on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 7:30 p.m. Plan to experience an evening of nonstop laughter. Having recently released a Netflix special - An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life, the two veteran comedians are now out on tour performing across the country as they recall their careers, influences, and most memorable encounters. Presented through a combination of stand-up, musical numbers, and conversations about their lives in show business, it’s sure to be a hilarious night full of fun that you won’t soon forget.Steve Martin & Martin Short are also sponsored by Capital Venture Corp – Phil Nelson & Jim Weiler, RBC Wealth Management, Radiology Inc., ZMM Architects, WV Lottery, Marshall Health, Permco, David & Kim Robinson, The Touma Foundation, Wayne & Johnna Miller, Dr. Stanley & Mrs. Ann Tao, Hilliard Lyons, I Heart Radio, WSAZ, Herald-Dispatch, and Marshall University. Ticket prices are $197.13 / $120.36 / $97.32.

Presented by Student Activities at Marshall University, The Banff Mountain Film Festival returns for its third year at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at 7:00 p.m. Every fall right after the festival is held in Banff, Alberta, the Banff Mountain Film Festival takes off on a world tour traveling to over 400 communities in 40 countries. Featuring the world’s best mountain sport, culture and environmental films, you can experience the thrills and challenges that inspire us all. The Banff Mountain Film Festival is also sponsored by Anonymous, Marshall University Film Club, I Heart Radio, WSAZ, Herald-Dispatch, and Marshall University. Tickets are $10 per film.

Get ready to rock out to the music of hit bands such as Styx, Poison, Twisted Sister, Whitesnake, and many others as the Broadway hit Rock of Ages comes to the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at 7:30 p.m. The five time Tony® nominee, including Best Musical, is blazing across North America on its Tenth Anniversary Tour. Feel the Noise and Take Your Best Shot as the iconic musical captures the era that was 1980s Hollywood as Stacee Jaxx returns to the stage at one of the Sunset Strip’s last epic venues, and rock-n-roll dreamers line up to make their fantasies reality. Rock of Ages is sponsored by Anonymous, Dutch Miller Kia, Intercultural Affairs at Marshall University, Dr. Stephen Nicholas, I Heart Radio, WSAZ, Herald-Dispatch, and Marshall University. Ticket prices are $98.42 / $81.97 / $71.00 / $64.42.

Tickets for individual events go on sale, Monday, September 10th at noon.

The Marshall Artists Series accepts all major credit cards. Tickets may be ordered via telephone by calling our box office at (304) 696- 6656. Tickets can also be ordered using Ticketmaster.com. The Marshall Artists Series box office is located in the Joan C. Edwards Playhouse on Fifth Avenue across from Marshall University’s Student Center. Box office hours are Monday through Friday 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Season tickets are still available. For information call 304-696-3326.