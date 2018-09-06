Grant County Leads in New Business Growth for August 2018

harleston, W.Va.— Grant County led in new business growth for August 2018 with a total of nine new businesses, according to the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office.

That equates to a 1.69 percent growth. The Secretary of State’s Business & Licensing Division reported Lincoln, Hancock, Mingo and Summers counties also had notable growth in August.

The number of business entities in Lincoln County grew from 363 to 364, with Hancock County business entities increasing from 1,024 to 1,040. Mingo County experienced an increase in business entities from 823 to 834 and Summers County went from 406 to 411 business entities.

Statewide, West Virginia saw a 11.02 percent growth in business registrations in the previous 12-month period. That growth was led by Summers County with 17.65 percent growth.

Wirt, Jackson, Berkeley and Braxton counties followed. Wirt County saw a 14.86 percent growth, Jackson County saw a 13.95 percent growth, Berkeley County saw a 13.02 percent growth and Braxton County saw a 13.09 percent growth in the previous 12-month period.

To review the county-by-county business growth for the month of August, click on this link: http://apps.sos.wv.gov/business/BSD/