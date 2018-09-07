Marshall homecoming parade registration now open

Registration is now open for the Marshall University Homecoming Parade, which is set for Thursday, Oct. 18, at 6 p.m.

The annual event draws in crowds, lining streets with students, alumni, fans and community members. It also offers those in attendance an opportunity to show off their school spirit while reconnecting with family, friends and the Huntington area.

Marshall’s mascot will take center stage during this year’s homecoming festivities in a celebration of the history of Marco with the theme “Home on the Range.” The parade is part of the weeklong event, leading up to The Herd’s homecoming match-up Saturday, Oct. 20, at 2:30 p.m. against the Florida Atlantic University Owls.

Local bands, dance groups, campus clubs, sports teams, community groups, Greek life organizations, floats and cars are all invited to participate in the parade. To sign up, log on to https://herdlink.marshall.edu/submitter/form/start/218017. The deadline to apply is Monday, Oct. 1.

Following the conclusion of the parade, a bonfire and pep rally will take place on Harless Field, adjacent to Harless Dining Hall on Fifth Avenue