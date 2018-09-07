Nationally known Civil War author to speak at Marshall

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. - Marshall University’s Special Collections department will host Dr. Michael Bonner, nationally known Civil War author, for two lectures. He will speak on the topic “The Blockade in the Civil War” Thursday, Sept. 13, on the Huntington campus.

At 4 p.m. Thursday, Bonner will speak in Drinko Library room 402, with the primary audience being the university’s students, faculty and staff. Seating will be limited.

At 7 p.m. Thursday, Bonner will deliver a lecture that is free and open to the public. This lecture will take place in the in the Drinko Atrium, located on the third floor of the Drinko Library, with light refreshments provided.

Bonner, who previously taught at the University of Arizona and the University of South Carolina, Lancaster. He now resides in Huntington and is the author of several articles and three books on the Civil War: Confederate Political Economy: Creating and Managing a Southern Corporatist Nation; South Carolina in the Civil War and Reconstruction Eras: Essays From ‘The Proceedings’ of the South Carolina Historical Association; and The Blockade in the Civil War, forthcoming from University of Tennessee Press.

For more information on Bonner’s visit to Marshall, contact Jack Dickinson, curator of the Rosanna A. Blake Library in Special Collections, by phone at 304-696-3097.