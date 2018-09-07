Dr. Virginia Valian to present Women in Academia seminar at MU Sept. 10

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University will host Dr. Virginia Valian, a distinguished professor of psychology at Hunter College, for a seminar titled “Women in Academia” on Monday, Sept. 10, on the university’s Huntington campus.

Valian also serves as a member of the doctoral faculties of Psychology, Linguistics, and Speech-Language-Hearing Sciences at the CUNY Graduate Center. She directs the Language Acquisition Research Center as well as the Gender Equity Project at Hunter College. During her time in Huntington, Valian will discuss her book titled “Why So Slow? The Advancement of Women,” which includes the topics of gender equity and the professional disparity in the advancement of men and women.

The community forum and reception runs from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 10 in the university’s Shawkey Dining Room. This event is free and open to the general public.

The Women in Academia series is sponsored by the President’s Commission on Women’s Issues. To view the full schedule of events, visit https://www.marshall.edu/diversity/valian/.