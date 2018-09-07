Most read
SHELLY’S WORLD: “Nothing Works…Everything Works”
He brings her flowers and candy;
Not an effort will he shirk.
He tries so hard he soon forgets
That planning will not work.
The college grad is confident
She’ll be the firm’s first choice.
And get exactly what she wants;
She’s always had a voice
In what she calls her “destiny,”
But soon her eyes will mist
With tears when – there her name is –
At the bottom of the list!
And then there is the scribbler who
Is certain he’ll succeed,
As long as there are people
Who remember how to read.
His first book…a best seller
Or at least, that’s what he thought.
And wasn’t he surprised when
All his efforts came to naught?
And last, we meet the scientist
Who thinks she’ll find a cure
For devastating illnesses
That no one should endure.
She throws her heart in research, but
No matter how she tries,
Each one she seeks to rescue
In the long run sadly dies.
Disheartened were they, one and all –
The man whose heart did throb,
And also the young graduate
Who didn’t get the job.
The writer and the scientist
With words and formulae
Were certain from their efforts
That they’d quickly seize the day.
And they weren’t wrong nor were they right,
For simply, they were young,
They thought that they had labored long,
But they had just begun.
The lover had to learn that slow
And steady wins the race,
Eventually, he’d win her heart
(Though at a slower pace).
The college grad discovered
A’s in school could belly flop,
If she had truly thought that
She could start out at the top.
The writer, when rejected, had
At all costs to resist
The instinct for self-pity,
And persist, persist, persist.
The dedicated scientist learned
That breakthroughs often come
To those who work for many years…
Not always to the young.
The lesson? Well, it’s obvious…
(It’s tough, though, to admit)
Achieving dreams is difficult.
But never, never quit.
Copyright © Shelly Reuben, 2018.
Originally published in The Evening Sun, Norwich, NY - evesun.com Shelly Reuben’s books have been nominated for Edgar, Prometheus, and Falcon awards. For more about her books, visit www.shellyreuben.com.