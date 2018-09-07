Governor Jim Justice to be Special Guest at Cabell County Republican Lincoln Day Dinner and Memorial Tribute to 9/11

 Friday, September 7, 2018 - 06:27 Edited from a Press Release

Charleston, W.Va. - The West Virginia Republican Party (WVGOP) and Cabell County Republican Executive Committee are pleased to announce that Governor Jim Justice will be a special guest at the Cabell County Republican Lincoln Day Dinner and Memorial Tribute to 9/11 on Friday, September 7, 2018, at Guyan Golf & Country Club in Huntington, West Virginia.

 

"I'm looking forward to a great event in Cabell County with Governor Jim Justice and our Republican leaders, grassroots activists, and supporters. Thanks to the leadership of President Trump, Governor Justice, and Republican officials like Carol Miller our state has turned the corner, and we see brighter days ahead for our state and her people," said Melody Potter, Chairwoman of the WVGOP.

T-Anne See, Chairwoman of the Cabell County Republican Executive Committee, said, "It's exciting to have Governor Justice and Republican leaders attend our dinner and Memorial Tribute to 9/11. We look forward to remembering and honoring the sacrifices made on 9/11, but also highlighting the great work of President Trump, Governor Justice, and our united Republican team."

