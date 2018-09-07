Trump Campaign Announces its Support for Carol Miller to Represent West Virginia’s 3rd Congressional District

NEW YORK, NY – Today, Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. announced its support for Carol Miller in her race to represent the 3rd Congressional District of the great State of West Virginia. The announcement follows President Trump’s introduction of Carol Miller as “the next House member from West Virginia’s Third Congressional District” at the August 21 MAGA rally in Charleston, West Virginia.

“As a small-business owner and farmer, Carol Miller knows first-hand the benefits of the Trump economy for hard working West Virginia families,” said Lara Trump, Senior Advisor to Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. “Carol is pro-coal, pro-Second Amendment, and pro-Trump through and through, and is prepared to tackle the opioid epidemic that’s affected countless West Virginians. We’re pleased to support Carol Miller in her race for the 3rd Congressional District of West Virginia,” she concluded.