Trump Campaign Announces its Support for Carol Miller to Represent West Virginia’s 3rd Congressional District

  • Printer friendly view
 Friday, September 7, 2018 - 19:56 Updated 38 min ago Edited from a Press Release

NEW YORK, NY – Today, Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. announced its support for Carol Miller in her race to represent the 3rd Congressional District of the great State of West Virginia. The announcement follows President Trump’s introduction of Carol Miller as “the next House member from West Virginia’s Third Congressional District” at the August 21 MAGA rally in Charleston, West Virginia.

“As a small-business owner and farmer, Carol Miller knows first-hand the benefits of the Trump economy for hard working West Virginia families,” said Lara Trump, Senior Advisor to Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. “Carol is pro-coal, pro-Second Amendment, and pro-Trump through and through, and is prepared to tackle the opioid epidemic that’s affected countless West Virginians. We’re pleased to support Carol Miller in her race for the 3rd Congressional District of West Virginia,” she concluded.

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus