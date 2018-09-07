Most read
Trump Campaign Announces its Support for Carol Miller to Represent West Virginia’s 3rd Congressional District
Friday, September 7, 2018 - 19:56 Updated 38 min ago Edited from a Press Release
“As a small-business owner and farmer, Carol Miller knows first-hand the benefits of the Trump economy for hard working West Virginia families,” said Lara Trump, Senior Advisor to Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. “Carol is pro-coal, pro-Second Amendment, and pro-Trump through and through, and is prepared to tackle the opioid epidemic that’s affected countless West Virginians. We’re pleased to support Carol Miller in her race for the 3rd Congressional District of West Virginia,” she concluded.