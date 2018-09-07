Another record month in the Trump economy

“Another month and another huge jobs report in the Trump economy. In addition to beating expectations with the creation of 201,000 new jobs, the African American unemployment rate remains at historic lows. Most importantly, wage growth was the highest in nearly a decade. This jobs report is further proof that the American people have a basic choice to make in the midterm elections: more growth or less – unprecedented economic progress with a Republican majority backing up President Trump, or a reversal of our successful plan and complete dysfunction from a Democrat majority intent on impeachment. With jobs reports like this, the American people will no doubt choose more winning.”