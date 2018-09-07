PSC to Hold Public Comment Hearings on APCo/WPCo and West Virginia American Water Company Cases

CHARLESTON, WV – The Public Service Commission is holding public comment hearings on the pending Appalachian Power Company (APCo)/Wheeling Power Company (WPCo) and West Virginia American Water Company (WVAWC) rate cases.

The WVAWC public comment hearings will be held:

· October 2, 6:30 pm, Municipal Board Room in City Hall, 200 Rogers Street, Bluefield

· October 4, 6:30 pm, Circuit Courtroom, Fayette County Courthouse, 100 Court Street, Fayetteville

· October 9, 6:00 pm, Second Floor, Lewis County Courthouse, 110 Center Avenue, Weston

· October 16, 6:30 pm, PSC Headquarters, 201 Brooks Street, Charleston

· October 22, 6:00 pm, Second Floor, Cabell County Courthouse, 750 5th Avenue, Huntington

An evidentiary hearing on this matter is set for October 30 through November 2, 2018, at the Public Service Commission Office in Charleston.

WVAWC has requested a $32.69 million, or approximately 24.04 % increase in annual revenue for its water customers, and a $218, 087, or approximately 23.94 % annual increase for its sewer customers.

WVAWC serves approximately 166,000 water customers in Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Clay, Fayette, Harrison, Jackson, Kanawha, Lewis, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, Mercer, Putnam, Raleigh, Roane, Summers, Wayne and Webster Counties, and 1,036 sewer customers in Fayette County. More information is available on the PSC website: www.psc.state.wv.us by referencing Case Nos. 18-0573-W-42T and 18-0576-S-42T.

The APCo/WPCo public comment hearings will be held:

· October 9, 6:30 pm, Second Floor, Mercer County Courthouse, 1501 West Main Street, Princeton

· October 11, 6:30 pm, Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center – Room C, 200 Armory Drive, Beckley

· October 23, 6:30 pm, West Virginia Independence Hall, Courtroom, 1528 Market Street, Wheeling

· October 29, 6:00 pm, Second Floor, Cabell County Courthouse, 750 5th Avenue, Huntington

· November 5, 6:30 pm, PSC Headquarters, 201 Brooks Street, Charleston

An evidentiary hearing on this matter is set for November 13-16, 2018, at the Public Service Commission Office in Charleston.

APCo/WPCo has requested a $114.58 million, or approximately 7.85% increase in annual revenue for its customers. It has also requested a revision in its depreciation rates.

APCo/WPCo serves approximately 467,295 customers in Boone, Brooke, Cabell, Clay, Fayette, Greenbrier, Jackson, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Marshall, McDowell, Mercer, Mingo, Monroe, Nicholas, Ohio, Putnam, Raleigh, Roane, Summers, Wayne and Wyoming Counties. More information is available on the PSC website: www.psc.state.wv.us by referencing Case Nos. 18-0645-E-D and 18-0646-E-42T.



