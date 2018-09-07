Orthopaedic trauma surgeon joins Marshall Health

Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, Marshall Health and Cabell Huntington Hospital medical and dental staff welcome Thomas C. Emmer, M.D. , to their orthopaedic teams of providers.

Emmer, a fellowship-trained orthopaedic trauma surgeon, has been named an assistant professor in the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. He earned his medical degree from Northeastern Ohio Medical University in Rootstown, Ohio. He completed an orthopaedic surgery residency at Marshall University, followed by an orthopaedic trauma fellowship at Grant Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio. He specializes in orthopaedic trauma and the treatment of soft tissue injuries and fractures, including complications that may occur during bone healing following a fracture and limb reconstruction.

Emmer is accepting new patients and referrals at Marshall Orthopaedics, an outpatient department of Cabell Huntington Hospital, located in the Marshall University Medical Center at 1600 Medical Center Drive in Huntington. To schedule an appointment, call 304-691-1262.