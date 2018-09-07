Georgia power plant promised to revive America’s ailing nuclear sector. Instead, it has galvanized public opposition

 Friday, September 7, 2018 - 14:11 Special to HuntingtonNews.Net

By Jeremy Deaton

THINK PROGRESS

You could be forgiven for taking a Geiger counter on a visit to Shell Bluff, Georgia. The town lies just across the Savannah River from a nuclear weapons facility and just down the road from an aging nuclear power plant. The river is one of the most toxic waterways in the country. The weapons facility is one of the most contaminated places on the planet, and the power plant is about to double in size.

Locals are outraged.

“We believe that Plant Vogtle is going to exacerbate the existing contamination that’s already in the area and make things worse,” said Lindsay Harper, deputy director of Georgia WAND, a women-led advocacy group working to end nuclear proliferation and pollution. “We believe that more money should be put toward cleaning up the contamination instead of continuing to produce more.”

https://thinkprogress.org/nuclear-power-georgia-town-worried-about-contamination-pollution-d34cb18f995a/

 

   


