Norm Miller: Liberals have degraded American culture

There was a time when we used to be a nation that pushed freedom, responsibility, decency, patriotism and hard work. Some of us still believe in those things, but because of liberalism, much more destructive values have seeped into our culture like toxic waste.

There are many ways that liberals have degraded our culture, but these are the worst of the worst.

1) The Politicization of Everything: Want to watch football? There are players protesting the flag. Turn on a Hollywood awards ceremony? There are actors making political statements.

Want to go to the bathroom in peace? Well, first, we need to know if you’re okay with sharing it with someone who feels like the opposite gender today.

You’re just a regular person telling an off-color joke you heard? Better be careful; that could turn into a front-page scandal if the wrong group gets offended.

Want to buy a Halloween costume for your kid? Well, you better make sure it’s someone of the same race or people will be upset.

Want to go on a date? If you date someone of the same race, you may be racist.

Ready to marry your honey? Then you better support gay marriage or you’re a homophobe.

I can remember a time in America where you could just live your life without paying attention to politics at all if you wanted and that was a good thing.

Remember that old saying? Never discuss race, religion or politics in polite company? Well, because of liberals, you don’t have a choice anymore.

2) Political Correctness: I hate the idea that some normal person can tell a joke on Twitter and have his life destroyed for it by the liberal fun police. I think it’s disgusting to see that liberals have embraced fascism to such an extent that they can’t tolerate a contrary idea on their college campus. It’s like the whole country is in a relationship with someone who has borderline personality disorder.

Everyone’s walking on eggshells because some buttercup might get horribly upset at, well…. just about anything. Whatever happened to the idea that if some ordinary thing triggers you, YOU have the problem and it’s something YOU need to work on?

Oh, yeah, liberals happened to it.

3) Victimhood: Only in America do people get so excited about the idea of being a victim that they will even fake hate crimes against themselves to get that status.

Only in America are there women publicly crying that they were sexually assaulted and traumatized because a 93-year-old, wheelchair-bound President pinched their butt.

Only in America do we have to come up with things like white privilege and institutional racism because there’s not enough real racism happening to allow liberal minorities to feel like victims.

There was a time in America when people wanted to feel strong, capable and able to handle their own problems instead of being victims.

There still are people like that today and they’re called conservatives.

https://freestatepatriot.com/2018/09/08/norm-miller-liberals-have-degrad...

Norm Miller is founder of Huntington City Watch, a revolutionary, real-time reporting group for police and fire in and around the city of Huntington, WV. His group also captures and reports issues of social concern for the area.