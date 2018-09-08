Public Works to Resume Downtown Huntington Weekend Tidying

The City of Huntington's Public Works Department will resume downtown cleanups this weekend. The downtown cleanups will occur on Saturday and Sunday mornings on 3rd and 4th avenues between 8th Street and Hal Greer Boulevard.

In addition to the downtown cleanups, Public Works will resume neighborhood clean sweeps in early October. Clean sweeps have been conducted in Fairfield West, Highlawn, Altizer, Guyandotte, West Huntington and Westmoreland during the past year.

Public Works will also work with established neighborhood organizations that want to conduct their own cleanup by providing trash bins. For more information, call 304-696-5903.