Public Works to Resume Downtown Huntington Weekend Tidying
Saturday, September 8, 2018 - 14:03 Updated 6 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
In addition to the downtown cleanups, Public Works will resume neighborhood clean sweeps in early October. Clean sweeps have been conducted in Fairfield West, Highlawn, Altizer, Guyandotte, West Huntington and Westmoreland during the past year.
Public Works will also work with established neighborhood organizations that want to conduct their own cleanup by providing trash bins. For more information, call 304-696-5903.