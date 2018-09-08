Most read
- Marshall University receives $2.6 million grant for residential treatment facility
- Madeline Collins Named Miss West Virginia 2018
- IMAGES: Cosplay Creativity Earned Accolades for Bunny Bombshell
- IMAGES: Fans Celebrate Asian Pop Culture
- Huntington Woman Pleads Guilty to Assisting Methamphetamine Sale
- Arial Stunt Swinging, Jumping Couple Often Referred to as "Tarzan and Jane"
- LAST IMAGES: A Life on the Sidelines
- IMAGES: MU Softballers Take Two from Ohio
Healing Field Continues Through Sept. 13
Saturday, September 8, 2018 - 15:19 Updated 5 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
The Marshall March of Remembrance as well as the Patriot Day observance will take place at 5:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. on September 11. Members of the public can purchase flags for $35 to be posted to memorialize those who have been lost, or they can have previously posted flags reposted for $15. Check out the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District Facebook page for more details