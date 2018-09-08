Mermaid Nichole and Finny Friends IMAGES

Mermaid Nichole , finned friends, gamers, a music festival and locally made films are part of the Charcon Bonus Round Sept 14-16 in Sutton , WV at the Day's Inn Conference Center.

The Elk Theatre will be showing a double feature of The Flatwoods Monster: A Legacy of Fear, and The Mothman of Point Pleasant on September 14th and 15th at 7PM. Price of admission for Bonus Round attendees is $3 if you have your badge. Price of admission for non-convention attendees is $7. If you missed the Flatwoods Monster premiere last April, now is your chance to see it on the big screen! There will be an intermission of 10 minutes between films.

Join Wild Wonderful Mermaid Nicole and her Finned Friends for a Mermaid Party Saturday September 15th at Charcon's Bonus Round in Flatwoods, WV. Get your game on and then come take a dip and chillax with Mermaids poolside.

Nichole will teach you how to swim like a mermaid, lead yogi sessions, host a Q and A, and all mermaids are invited to take advantage of the lake and indoor pool.



Wild Wonderful Mermaid Nicole has been teaching Mermaids Swim Safely for 3 years now and is happily bringing it to the Indoor Pool at Bonus Round. Merling's do need to be able to swim underwater prior to class.



You don't have to bring your own tail, fins can be rented from Mermaid Nicole for $10.

For further details visit:

https://www.facebook.com/events/2131016097151068/



