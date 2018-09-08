Most read
Indiana and Massachusetts Win Preliminary Awards at Night Three of the 2019 Miss America Competition
Saturday, September 8, 2018 - 18:49
During the preliminaries Madeline Collins, Miss West Virginia, was asked an onstage question Friday night about what she feels is the most serious issue facing the nation. Her 20 second response stated: "Donald Trump is the biggest issue our country faces. Unfortunately he has caused a lot of division in our country."
Ms. Collins was not available for follow up comments.