FLOOD WARNING EXTENDED UNTIL 11:45 pm

Flood Warning for...
Boyd County in northeastern Kentucky...
Southeastern Greenup County in northeastern Kentucky...
Northwestern Lawrence County in northeastern Kentucky...
Southeastern Carter County in northeastern Kentucky...
South central Gallia County in southeastern Ohio...
Southern Lawrence County in southeastern Ohio...
Southwestern Mason County in western West Virginia...
Northern Cabell County in central West Virginia...
Northwestern Putnam County in western West Virginia...
Northwestern Wayne County in western West Virginia...
* Until 1115 PM EDT Sunday.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Huntington, Ashland, Ironton, Grayson, Coal Grove, Wayne,
Chesapeake, Proctorville, Cannonsburg, Grayson Lake State Park,
Barboursville, Kenova, Catlettsburg, Ceredo, Webbville, Princess,
Coalton, Denton, Burnaugh and Naples.
Viaducts which previously flooded likely will again. Power at and surrounding the Huntington Mall is off.