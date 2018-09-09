FLOOD WARNING EXTENDED UNTIL 11:45 pm

A flood warning has been issued for Cabell County that remains in effect until at least 11:45 p.m.. Sunday Sept. 9. Although two inches of rain has fallen, another 1-2 inches is anticipated.

A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring.

If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately.

Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate

precautions to protect life and property