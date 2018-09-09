Women’s Soccer to Finish Non-Conference Road Trip at Gardner-Webb

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. – The Marshall women's soccer team finishes its non-conference schedule with a match Sunday at 1 p.m. at Gardner-Webb.



The Thundering Herd is 2-3-1 while the Bulldogs enter the match with a record of 3-3-1.

"Both teams are coming from wins," Herd head coach

said. "We are looking for two halves, 90 minutes where we consistently see a style of play we identify as our own and defensive security."

Marshall defeated High Point Friday night, 1-0, on redshirt junior

second goal of the season. The Herd defense held the Panthers to just seven shots overall and only one on goal. Marshall managed four shots on goal.

Junior

leads the Herd with three goals, two assists and eight points. Lawman is right behind with two goals. Junior keeper

recorded her first shutout of the season Friday night at High Point. Bonelli has 29 saves.

Gardner-Webb is coming off a 2-1 home win over EKU, also Friday night. The Colonels took a 1-0 lead early in the first half but the Bulldogs hit the equalizer 12 minutes later. Gardner-Webb took the lead for good in the 52nd minute when Jada Newton hit her team leading fifth goal of the year.

Stina Kleppe is second on the squad with three goals and also has two assists. Keely Brown has spent the majority of the time this season in goal with 625 of a possible 650 minutes. Brown has 33 saves while allowing 10 goals. She has one shutout this season.

Following the match at Gardner-Webb, Marshall returns to Hoops Family Field for the first Conference USA action of the season. The Florida Atlantic Owls travel to Huntington on Friday, Sept. 14, for a 7 p.m. match.

